Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Antonio Morillas (sallirom)
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Antonio Morillas from Spain (sallirom) was first who doubled his starting balance from the beginning of the Championship and thus attracted our attention. His trading strategy is extremely risky. We decided to talk to Antonio about risk and luck as these are part and parcel of Automated Trading Championship.
What was harder: to develop a strategy or program it? Which language do you like more: MQL4 or MQL5?
The hardest thing was of course the strategy. Is not too difficult to code, by using MQL5 Wizard for example. I like MQL5 much more in this respect. It allows you to easily create a multi-currency Expert Advisor or an EA that contains several strategies. Personally I do not use MQL5 Wizard, as I prefer to have maximum control over the program. However, this tool will be very useful to create Expert Advisor for testing, especially for traders who do not know how to program.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Antonio Morillas (sallirom).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.