Cannot recover input settings. Help!

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I run an EA via VPS but I've lost the input settings for it and can't find/recover them as I deleted the tab that runs the EA manually. What can I do to recover those inputs? The magic number for that specific EA I still have and is still functioning via the VPS
 

I am not sure - it will help or not, but when I mistakenly deleted the chart with indicators/settings so I look at "Open Deleted":

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I am not sure - it will help or not, but when I mistakenly deleted the chart with indicators/settings so I look at "Open Deleted":

unfortunately my open deleted section is greyed out. Doesn't show anything!
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