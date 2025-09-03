Cannot recover input settings. Help!
I run an EA via VPS but I've lost the input settings for it and can't find/recover them as I deleted the tab that runs the EA manually. What can I do to recover those inputs? The magic number for that specific EA I still have and is still functioning via the VPS
- shall I recover an EA or Script after I have deleted it?
- How can I recover my mql5 vps info and data?
- VPS, MT5 live account and manual trade
I am not sure - it will help or not, but when I mistakenly deleted the chart with indicators/settings so I look at "Open Deleted":
Sergey Golubev #:unfortunately my open deleted section is greyed out. Doesn't show anything!
I am not sure - it will help or not, but when I mistakenly deleted the chart with indicators/settings so I look at "Open Deleted":
Files:
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