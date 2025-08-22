Alert on new freelance job

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Hi !
Does the website have a built in function to notify me each time a new job offer appears ?
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Yerim Rayann Gon DiarraDoes the website have a built in function to notify me each time a new job offer appears ?

Go to your own profile, and then ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #Go to your own profile, and then ...

Thanks you Sir, i saw it, but each 2 hours is quiet long can't we go lower ? :)

 
Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra #but each 2 hours is quiet long can't we go lower

2 hours is for email, but not for push notifications

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