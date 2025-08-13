Large Price Drop in MT5 Backtest
We don't have a crystal ball, do a backtest only on that period, do it visually for understanding what happened there.
I suspect it was a trade closed out by a big gap, but as I said, it's only a suspect.
Thanks
If then zoom
This is the correct and expected behavior when you have enabled the "Forward" Optimization. When the history optimization is over, it restart the Forward run with the same amount it started initially, and visually it looks like that. But from the stats point of view the 2 runs are separated and you should get 2 different tab ("Backtest" and "Forward")
Hi thanks
Please advise how I can disable the forward testing.
I read that just need to select Complete Optimization - however chart still showing the forward with the gap
Many thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi
please see attatched what causes this large price drop in an MT5 backtest.
Missing data?