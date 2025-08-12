how to save MT5 platform ?
how i could save my mt5 platform settings ? is there a tool for that ?
in other way . for example :
i installed indicators and I bought tools and utilities and EAs etc. … I connect them to many charts , I insert specific inputs and i setup all my needs for my trading and each EA i insert inputs (which could be saved as a set file but its only for the EA )
when i want to move to other pc or any thing happen to my current pc , >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> is there a way to save every thing in my platform as set file and apply it or load it in other pc ? as template or set file or any thing ? and also to not lose all my works
Use Save Profile Feature and in case you want backup, backup this folder C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<mt5_ID>\MQL5\Profiles\
how i could save my mt5 platform settings ? is there a tool for that ?
in other way . for example :
i installed indicators and I bought tools and utilities and EAs etc. … I connect them to many charts , I insert specific inputs and i setup all my needs for my trading and each EA i insert inputs (which could be saved as a set file but its only for the EA )
when i want to move to other pc or any thing happen to my current pc , >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> is there a way to save every thing in my platform as set file and apply it or load it in other pc ? as template or set file or any thing ? and also to not lose all my works
in general, you can not move or copy your market files to a 2nd computer as they will require a different encryption key which is unique for every system, so most of time, you will get licence error or some other error when you copy market files between 2 computers. Not always, but most often you do. This will even happen if i copy these market files to a local vps from my host system.
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how i could save my mt5 platform settings ? is there a tool for that ?
in other way . for example :
i installed indicators and I bought tools and utilities and EAs etc. … I connect them to many charts , I insert specific inputs and i setup all my needs for my trading and each EA i insert inputs (which could be saved as a set file but its only for the EA )
when i want to move to other pc or any thing happen to my current pc , >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> is there a way to save every thing in my platform as set file and apply it or load it in other pc ? as template or set file or any thing ? and also to not lose all my works