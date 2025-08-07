EA

New comment
 
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?
 
MAXKOLONKO:
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?

I edited your post (for English translation).

----------------

As to download indicators or EAs so - no problem for me.
I checked now (downloading free indicator from the Market):

----------------

So, it works.

 
OK
 
MAXKOLONKO:
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?

I faced same problem yesterday then i closed the trading terminal and restarted it and problem was solved. I think you should try the same and it will work.

 
Kashif Peter #:

I faced same problem yesterday then i closed the trading terminal and restarted it and problem was solved. I think you should try the same and it will work.

A simple terminal restart can solve many issues, it is advisable when things seem stuck or don't respond.

New comment