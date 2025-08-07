EA
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?
MAXKOLONKO:
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?
I edited your post (for English translation).
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As to download indicators or EAs so - no problem for me.
I checked now (downloading free indicator from the Market):
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So, it works.
OK
MAXKOLONKO:
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?
What's wrong? I can't download any indicators or EAs. I can't get any action information for any options, and there's no help available. What's going on?
I faced same problem yesterday then i closed the trading terminal and restarted it and problem was solved. I think you should try the same and it will work.
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