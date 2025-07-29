issue with publishing a source code!
Because you still have not completed the last two steps (as it instructs), namely ...
- 4. Code
- 5. Test
Your description is also too short. Describe the project properly.
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Why my source code still as draft and code is not 100% complete, while the code is complete and all details are ready?