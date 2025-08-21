Experts: Popular MACD Strategy from Viral YouTube Video (3.5M+ Views)
Finding Support/Resistant Level is good but strategy to open trade is worst.
u made an honest check for the strat and i appreciat it
support resistance is quite depends on look back how many bars and in what timeframe.
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Popular MACD Strategy from Viral YouTube Video (3.5M+ Views):
An automated Expert Advisor that implements a popular MACD-based strategy as seen in a viral YouTube video with over 3.5 million views. Combines MACD crossovers, trend filtering with the 200 MA, and support/resistance detection.
Author: Peter Mueller