unknown error subscribing signal - I am using live trading account and I have enough fund in MQL5
I am using a US broker, could the "netting mode" be the issue? Thanks
Number of the signal page is written on your screenshot so I used filters and found that this signal is the hedging signal.
signal id is 2304306, so it does not work with netting mode?
haigangwu2 #:
signal id is 2304306, so it does not work with netting mode?
signal id is 2304306, so it does not work with netting mode?
I found the number of webpage of this signal provider on your screenshot -
..after that - I opened his page here and used Filter:
and found this signal provider:
------------------
So, his account is hedging account, you are on netting so I think - it will not work because of that.
But you can ask the signal provider for more details (you can send PM to him asking him for advice for example).
Thanks a lot for trouble shooting!
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