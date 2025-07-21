unknown error subscribing signal - I am using live trading account and I have enough fund in MQL5

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[Deleted]  
I am using a US broker, could the "netting mode" be the issue? Thanks

 
Number of the signal page is written on your screenshot so I used filters and found that this signal is the hedging signal.
[Deleted]  
signal id is 2304306, so it does not work with netting mode?
 
haigangwu2 #:
signal id is 2304306, so it does not work with netting mode?

I found the number of webpage of this signal provider on your screenshot - 

..after that - I opened his page here and used Filter:

and found this signal provider:

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So, his account is hedging account, you are on netting so I think - it will not work because of that.
But you can ask the signal provider for more details (you can send PM to him asking him for advice for example).

[Deleted]  
Thanks a lot for trouble shooting!
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