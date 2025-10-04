Indicators: boom index spike pattern

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boom index spike pattern:

This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) custom indicator, boomSpikeBoxMitigationFinal.mq5, detects a specific bullish spike pattern on the chart and marks entry zones using rectangles and horizontal lines. Once the price returns to ("mitigates") the entry level, the entry line is shortened to the mitigation point.

boom index spike pattern

Author: Israr Hussain Shah

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