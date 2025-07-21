MQL5 EA Wizard ON STEROIDS!

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I am currently testing new and improved versions of standard indicators in the Wizard and I'm getting much better EAs. If you have improved versions, please share here so we can collectively benefit. I think it'd be better showing the code instead of attaching a file. This way we can discuss it and share ideas. I'll start with an advanced version of Signals of MA:
HOW TO INSTALL: copy and paste in a new mqh file inside the Include/Expert/Signal folder. DO NOT REPLACE ANY FILE! This one you can name it SignalsMA2.mqh. Then you close and reopen the editor and voilà. The new signal appears in the menu.