Indicators: CRASH SPIKE TRADE PATTERN

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CRASH SPIKE TRADE PATTERN:

This indicator detects a specific bearish spike formation over 3 candles: Candle 1: Bearish (Red candle). Long wick. Body must be greater than 70% of the total candle range (i.e., a strong spike). Candle 2 (Middle): Bullish (Green candle). Can be any size; just needs to be positive. Candle 3: Bearish again. Same condition as Candle 1: body > 70% of full range.

CRASH SPIKE TRADE PATTERN

Author: Israr Hussain Shah

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