Writing request: divergence function with positive and negative RSI

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Hi guys, please can someone help me and write me a complete divergence function with positive and negative RSI by default and hidden? but the trade should be opened as shown in the image. Only the divergence function, with these conditions. thank you


Positive divergence

Negative divergence

Hidden negative dهvergence

Hidden positive divergence

divergence



 
ali betto:
Hi guys, please can someone help me and write me a complete divergence function with positive and negative RSI by default and hidden? but the trade should be opened as shown in the image. Only the divergence function, with these conditions. thank you


Positive divergence

Negative divergence

Hidden negative dهvergence

Hidden positive divergence



Articles

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

Christian Benjamin, 2025.02.17 11:46

Price action can be effectively analyzed by identifying divergences, with technical indicators such as the RSI providing crucial confirmation signals. In the article below, we explain how automated RSI divergence analysis can identify trend continuations and reversals, thereby offering valuable insights into market sentiment.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:
guys

Thank you, my friend,

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