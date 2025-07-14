Writing request: divergence function with positive and negative RSI
ali betto:
Hi guys, please can someone help me and write me a complete divergence function with positive and negative RSI by default and hidden? but the trade should be opened as shown in the image. Only the divergence function, with these conditions. thank you
Positive divergence
Negative divergence
Hidden negative dهvergence
Hidden positive divergence
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool
Christian Benjamin, 2025.02.17 11:46Price action can be effectively analyzed by identifying divergences, with technical indicators such as the RSI providing crucial confirmation signals. In the article below, we explain how automated RSI divergence analysis can identify trend continuations and reversals, thereby offering valuable insights into market sentiment.
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Positive divergence
Negative divergence
Hidden negative dهvergence
Hidden positive divergence