Indicators: Candle Replay Magnifier
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Candle Replay Magnifier:
Candle Replay Magnifier visually replays historical candles over the current chart area for comparative analysis. This indicator overlays past price bars from a selected date onto the live chart, allowing traders to study candle patterns, volatility, and structure in real time. Includes dynamic range highlighting and detailed tooltips showing open, high, low, close, range, direction, time, and volume for each replay candle.
Author: Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane