Deprecated behavior! What exactly does this mean?
Vincent Vandeyua Orya:avoid hidden method calling, its no longer supported in mql5 latest compilers. change the method which are depreciated. Look for documentation
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
avoid hidden method calling, its no longer supported in mql5 latest compilers. change the method which are depreciated. Look for documentation
avoid hidden method calling, its no longer supported in mql5 latest compilers. change the method which are depreciated. Look for documentation
How exactly do i aviode it in this case; "
//--- Create the Hedging Mode Panel Button --- // The CChartObjectPanel's Create method takes chart_id, name, window, time, price if (!m_hedging_panel.Create(m_chart_id, HEDGING_BUTTON_NAME, 0, 0, 0)) { Print("Failed to create Hedging button."); return INIT_FAILED; } m_hedging_panel.X_Distance(HEDGING_BUTTON_X); m_hedging_panel.Y_Distance(HEDGING_BUTTON_Y); // Position from bottom m_hedging_panel.X_Size(HEDGING_BUTTON_WIDTH); m_hedging_panel.Y_Size(HEDGING_BUTTON_HEIGHT); m_hedging_panel.FontSize(HEDGING_BUTTON_FONT_SIZE); m_hedging_panel.Corner(CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); // Anchor to bottom-left m_hedging_panel.BgColor(clrLightGray); m_hedging_panel.BorderColor(clrDimGray); m_hedging_panel.Color(clrBlack); // Text color m_hedging_panel.State(false); // Not pressed initially m_hedging_panel.Font("Arial"); m_hedging_panel.Selectable(true); UpdateHedgingButtonText(); // Set initial text and color" ?
Thanks for your concern, however I've figured it out.
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