Deprecated behavior! What exactly does this mean?

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How will this affect my Project?
 
Vincent Vandeyua Orya:
avoid hidden method calling, its no longer supported in mql5 latest compilers. change the method which are depreciated. Look for documentation
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
avoid hidden method calling, its no longer supported in mql5 latest compilers. change the method which are depreciated. Look for documentation

How exactly do i aviode it in this case; "

  //--- Create the Hedging Mode Panel Button ---
   // The CChartObjectPanel's Create method takes chart_id, name, window, time, price
   if (!m_hedging_panel.Create(m_chart_id, HEDGING_BUTTON_NAME, 0, 0, 0))
   {
       Print("Failed to create Hedging button.");
       return INIT_FAILED;
   }
   m_hedging_panel.X_Distance(HEDGING_BUTTON_X);
   m_hedging_panel.Y_Distance(HEDGING_BUTTON_Y); // Position from bottom
   m_hedging_panel.X_Size(HEDGING_BUTTON_WIDTH);
   m_hedging_panel.Y_Size(HEDGING_BUTTON_HEIGHT);
   m_hedging_panel.FontSize(HEDGING_BUTTON_FONT_SIZE);
   m_hedging_panel.Corner(CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); // Anchor to bottom-left
   m_hedging_panel.BgColor(clrLightGray);
   m_hedging_panel.BorderColor(clrDimGray);
   m_hedging_panel.Color(clrBlack); // Text color
   m_hedging_panel.State(false); // Not pressed initially
   m_hedging_panel.Font("Arial");
   m_hedging_panel.Selectable(true);
   UpdateHedgingButtonText(); // Set initial text and color" ?
 
Vincent Vandeyua Orya #:

How exactly do i aviode it in this case; "

Please post full compilable code so it can be tested either by me or someone else and you will get faster resolution
 
Vincent Vandeyua Orya #:
//--- Create the Hedging Mode Panel Button ---

When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!

Use the CODE button

 

Thanks for your concern, however I've figured it out.

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