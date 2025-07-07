Indicators: GARCH Indicator - Industrial Level Volatility Estimator
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GARCH Indicator - Industrial Level Volatility Estimator:
Volatility indicator with a threshold line based on the Generalized AutoRegressive Conditional Heteroskedasticiticy (GARCH) statistical model used for time series analysis and forecasting.
Author: Serhad Yildirim