Indicators: GARCH Indicator - Industrial Level Volatility Estimator

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GARCH Indicator - Industrial Level Volatility Estimator:

Volatility indicator with a threshold line based on the Generalized AutoRegressive Conditional Heteroskedasticiticy (GARCH) statistical model used for time series analysis and forecasting.

GARCH Indicator - Industrial Level Volatility Estimator

Author: Serhad Yildirim

 
A solid indicator, especially for forex. It has passed my backtests almost flawlessly and has been reliable so far as I can tell.
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