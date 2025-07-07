Indicators: AutoTrendLines Indicator for MQL5
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AutoTrendLines Indicator for MQL5:
The AutoTrendLines indicator automatically draws support and resistance trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It identifies key price levels using two methods: Two Extremums (Type 1) or Extremum and Delta (Type 2). The lines are recalculated only when a new bar forms, ensuring efficient performance.
Author: Duy Van Nguy