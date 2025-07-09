Understanding MT4 Volume and ATR indicator

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[Deleted]  

Hello,

MT4 Volume shows number of Tick per Candle? For example, if volume value is 20 that means 20 times it Tick on the current candle?

ATR Indicator shows Price Change difference per Candle? For example, here ATR Period is 14 (Means last 14 Candle) and ATR Value 1.15 (XAUUSD) means 115 Point on avg change per candle based on avg data from last 14 candle?

I am correct?

 
  1. anuj71MT4 Volume shows number of Tick per Candle? For example, if volume value is 20 that means 20 times it Tick on the current candle?

    Correct. No central server. Tick count for your broker,

  2. anuj71ATR Value 1.15 (XAUUSD) means 115 Point on avg change per candle based on avg data from last 14 candle?

    Average hight (H-L), not average change (C2-C1)

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William Roeder #:
Average hight (H-L),
Little confused. can you explain me?. it means High - Low (for last 14 candle if ATR period is 14)?
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