Experts: Auto Tp
Masha'Allah, Tabarak Allah, excellent work my brother. But why doesn't the magic number appear so that trades can be distinguished between currency pairs? I wish you continued success.
AimanSaeed #:Actually, this EA does not open any trades. So there is no need for a magic number. That is why I did not enable it to be edited. It will set automatic take profit on any currency pair. If you need, you can enable stop loss and set it.
Masha'Allah, Tabarak Allah, excellent work my brother. But why doesn't the magic number appear so that trades can be distinguished between currency pairs? I wish you continued success.
Masha'Allah, Tabarak Allah, excellent work my brother. But why doesn't the magic number appear so that trades can be distinguished between currency pairs? I wish you continued success.
Thanks a lot brother for posting this. I was really looking for it. A stupid question if I may: I want to use it on XAUUSD what is the setting should be assuming I want the TP be 0.5 point? for instance if the execution price is 3368.2 and I want the TP be 3368.7
is this correct in the picture?
for some reason after adding it to the chart it was not active, the price reached the wished TP but not executed so I thought I might have misunderstood the settings
Only works on the first position you open. If you open multiple positions, it only sets TP on the first one. I only use TP
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Auto Tp:
Set Auto TP and SL: The “Set Auto TP and SL” (Take Profit and Stop Loss) feature is a crucial tool in any trading strategy, designed to automate risk and reward management. It allows traders to define fixed price levels where a trade should be automatically closed to either secure profits (TP) or limit losses (SL), removing the need for constant manual monitoring. When this feature is enabled, each position you open will automatically include a predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss level based on your custom parameters, such as a specific number of pips, percentage of balance, or technical levels. This not only saves time but also ensures that your trades are protected from sudden market movements and emotional decision-making.
Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal