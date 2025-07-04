I can not withdrawing money from my balance!
Fahad Al Tamammi:
Hello
I can not withdrawing money from my balance how can i do this?
You can only withdraw funds that you have earned (you can't withdraw non-earned funds from your MQL5 account**).
**When you deposited into your MQL5 account, you should have read this:
"I understand that I will not be able to use these funds for trading on a real account.
MetaQuotes Ltd is not a financial institution and does not provide access to trading on the financial markets.
Your payment confirmation means that you have read and accepted the Terms of Use, including the "12. Purchases, Payments and Refund Policy" section."
MQL5.COM Terms of Use
- www.mql5.com
Terms of Use of MQL5 community website and different traders services.
Oleksandr Medviediev #:it's that mean no way to refund? :(
You can only withdraw funds that you have earned (you can't withdraw non-earned funds from your MQL5 account**).
**When you deposited into your MQL5 account, you should have read this:
"I understand that I will not be able to use these funds for trading on a real account.
MetaQuotes Ltd is not a financial institution and does not provide access to trading on the financial markets.
Your payment confirmation means that you have read and accepted the Terms of Use, including the "12. Purchases, Payments and Refund Policy" section."
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Hello
I can not withdrawing money from my balance how can i do this?