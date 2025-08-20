Indicators: Weekly VWAP
I think: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES LastTimePeriod = PERIOD_MN1; is not true. It could be: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES LastTimePeriod = PERIOD_W1;
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Weekly VWAP:
Weekly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a powerful MQL5 indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading week. It's a crucial tool for identifying weekly fair value and understanding the underlying sentiment over a longer timeframe.
Author: Guillermo Pineda