What is wrong with Toggle Breakpoint and F9 in MetaEditor? Bugs?
Many times when I select a line of code in Meta Editor and then hit F9 or Toggle Breakpoint, it will set a breakpoint om the line above or below the selected line. Why?
Also when I select a line with a breakpoint on it, F9 will not reset the Breakpoint and instead it may add a breakpoint om a nearby line instead. It may very difficult to clear some Breakpoints.
Why is the Breakpoints working so poorly?
How to fix this?
Usually because you changed the code but didn't save it yet.
I don't have any issue with breakpoints so you will need to provide more details.
Usually because you changed the code but didn't save it yet.
I don't have any issue with breakpoints so you will need to provide more details.
I've seen this a couple of times and "fixed" it by ensuring that the line of code where I put the breakpoint actually did something. I figured that it might have been related to the optimizer, but just my guess.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Many times when I select a line of code in Meta Editor and then hit F9 or Toggle Breakpoint, it will set a breakpoint om the line above or below the selected line. Why?
Also when I select a line with a breakpoint on it, F9 will not reset the Breakpoint and instead it may add a breakpoint om a nearby line instead. It may very difficult to clear some Breakpoints.
Why is the Breakpoints working so poorly?
How to fix this?