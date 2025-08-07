Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 29): Boom and Crash Interceptor EA"
Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 29): Boom and Crash Interceptor EA.
Author: Christian Benjamin
Hi,
Can I download this please, cant find any links?
Regards
Harry
There is algo problem with velocity detector.
ArraySort(d);
Working in the buy direction good,
but for negative move is it the sorting bad.
You need do it separatelly or change the index formula ( in sell negative values sorting!!! )
if(delta>0)
{
for(int i = 1; i < VelocityHistoryBars; i++)
d[i - 1] = velHistory[0] - velHistory[i];
ArraySort(d);
}
if(delta<0)
{
for(int i = 1; i < VelocityHistoryBars; i++)
d[i - 1] = velHistory[i] - velHistory[0];
ArraySort(d);
}
int idx= (int)MathRound((VelocityPctile / 100.0) * (ArraySize(d) - 1));
double velTh = d[ArraySize(d) - 1 - idx];
bool okVel = MathAbs(delta) > velTh;
I have some variants to pivot alignment.
I do not know if this is better.
( from price which is pivot up we await move up .... )
bool okZone = false;
if((delta > 0 ) && (priceNow > pivot)) okZone = true;
if((delta < 0 ) && (priceNow < pivot)) okZone = true;
bool okZone = false;
if((delta > 0 ) && (priceNow > pivot) && (priceNow < ( pivot + ZONE_Points * _Point))) okZone = true;
if((delta < 0 ) && (priceNow < pivot) && (priceNow > ( pivot - ZONE_Points * _Point))) okZone = true;
Good in-direction bars rating for velocity detector:
We can filter parcentually green/red bars.
(Negative direction was flipped to positive values)
0.8 = 80% bars was on the right way.
double goodBars = 1;
for(int i=ArraySize(d) - 1; i>=0; i--)
if(d[i] < 0) goodBars=1 - (i+1.0)/ArraySize(d);
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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 29): Boom and Crash Interceptor EA.
Discover how the Boom & Crash Interceptor EA transforms your charts into a proactive alert system-spotting explosive moves with lightning-fast velocity scans, volatility surge checks, trend confirmation, and pivot-zone filters. With crisp green “Boom” and red “Crash” arrows guiding your every decision, this tool cuts through the noise and lets you capitalize on market spikes like never before. Dive in to see how it works and why it can become your next essential edge.
The Boom & Crash Interceptor EA adopts the same disciplined approach to market data. A rolling velocity window determines whether the current price impulse eclipses recent behaviour; an ATR-based surge multiplier confirms that volatility has expanded meaningfully; and moving-average trend filters validate directional bias. Optional pivot-zone and session-hour gates further suppress signals that would otherwise emerge during thin-liquidity periods.
When every layer confirms, the EA plots a definitive “BOOM” or “CRASH” arrow on the chart, complete with user-defined colors, offsets, and CSV logging. This ensures that attention is reserved for high-probability opportunities. The following pages explain how each detection layer can be calibrated and how to deploy this MQL5 tool as a robust, signal-driven component of a broader trading framework.
Author: Christian Benjamin