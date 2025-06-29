How to restore the time period in K-line playback if it disappears?
Chuang Liu: The period switch of the chart in the K-line playback function of MT5 disappeared. How to restore it?
Those tabs showing the timeframe (M1, M5, etc.) are not meant for changing the period. They only appear if the EA accesses multiple internal timeframes.
If you don’t see them, it simply means the EA isn’t calling or referencing any other timeframe apart from the one selected for the test (PERIOD_CURRENT).
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The period switch of the chart in the K-line playback function of MT5 disappeared. How to restore it?