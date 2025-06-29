How to restore the time period in K-line playback if it disappears?

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The period switch of the chart in the K-line playback function of MT5 disappeared. How to restore it?

 
Chuang LiuThe period switch of the chart in the K-line playback function of MT5 disappeared. How to restore it?

Those tabs showing the timeframe (M1, M5, etc.) are not meant for changing the period. They only appear if the EA accesses multiple internal timeframes.

If you don’t see them, it simply means the EA isn’t calling or referencing any other timeframe apart from the one selected for the test (PERIOD_CURRENT).

 
米格尔·安赫尔·维科·阿尔巴 #:

显示时间范围（M1、M5 等）的选项卡不用于更改周期。它们仅在 EA 访问多个内部时间范围时才会出现。

如果您没有看到它们，则仅表示 EA 没有调用或引用除测试所选时间范围 (PERIOD_CURRENT) 之外的任何其他时间范围。

Under "View" I can view the period, but there is no button under the chart. Why is that?


 
Chuang Liu #Under "View" I can view the period, but there is no button under the chart. Why is that?

I have checked that on my terminal (build 5120) it does not appear either.

Hopefully they will fix this in future updates.

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