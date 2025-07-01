Call Stack

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While debugging in MetaEditor, is there a way to view the current Call Stack at a breakpoint?

 
Don Baechtel:

While debugging in MetaEditor, is there a way to view the current Call Stack at a breakpoint?

Yes.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Yes.

How can I see the Call Stack when Debugging in the MetaEditor?

 
Don Baechtel #:

How can I see the Call Stack when Debugging in the MetaEditor?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug#stack

Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code...
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