EMPTY file
This kind of issue might happen if Telegram modifies the file during upload or download, especially if it’s not sent as a proper file.
Just to be safe, I’d recommend zipping the .mq5 file before sending it through Telegram. That way, you can avoid any silent changes in encoding or content. It’s worked well for me so far.
This kind of issue might happen if Telegram modifies the file during upload or download, especially if it’s not sent as a proper file.
Just to be safe, I’d recommend zipping the .mq5 file before sending it through Telegram. That way, you can avoid any silent changes in encoding or content. It’s worked well for me so far.
hi there
thanks your recommends.
file was ok by time and used by file receiver without this issue.
after 2 3 weeks when i tried to use this version of file, downloaded it again(from telegram) and then this happened!!
this is really weird.
hi there
thanks your recommends.
file was ok by time and used by file receiver without this issue.
after 2 3 weeks when i tried to use this version of file, downloaded it again(from telegram) and then this happened!!
this is really weird.
yes. this has been an issue with sharing with telegram for years and years -- albeit it does not happen as often as it did in the past. This is why i changed to using google drive instead. Even for sharing with directly, the files can be corrupted on the other end by windows or linux, not on purpose. I think that the upload/download connection with google is just more stable. Google does same things as telegram; scanning for viruses and even encrypting, but at user end is more stable when decrypting/unencrypting the shared files.
yes. this has been an issue with sharing with telegram for years and years -- albeit it does not happen as often as it did in the past. This is why i changed to using google drive instead. Even for sharing with directly, the files can be corrupted on the other end by windows or linux, not on purpose. I think that the upload/download connection with google is just more stable. Google does same things as telegram; scanning for viruses and even encrypting, but at user end is more stable when decrypting/unencrypting the shared files.
even if it is an issue for telegram or windows/linux. the question remains WHY it is empty but we can see its size is 40KB?
two other point:
1- it is empty even when i open with notepad
2- during last 10 days i had auto log-out/login issues in telegram. considering that i have 2 step verification!!
I think opening a file like this causes such issues. I am wondering is it possible to had a hack-tool in this files?
bcoz when i try to compiles files from same reciver there are bugs that won't there when i compiled last time! bugs like:
The file might contain only null bytes (0x00), unreadable binary data, or just reserved space (padding, metadata, etc.). There can be several reasons for this.
In any case, Notepad isn't exactly an all-powerful tool. Just because it looks empty there doesn't mean the file truly is.
With all due respect, sometimes even experienced developers can mistake normal issues for something more serious, like a hack or a malicious file, especially when things get frustrating.
Errors like ArrayCopy, files that seem empty, or changes in how the code behaves are usually caused by common programming situations such as data type mismatches, environmental changes, or small syntax mistakes.
Before thinking about hacking tools or external attacks, it’s always a good idea to go back to the code, step by step, and check what each part is doing. MQL5 doesn’t have access to the system or to other apps like Telegram, unless you’ve coded it to, and even then the access is extremely limited.
Not every weird behavior is something malicious. Most of the time, it’s just regular coding stuff that needs debugging.
I get that it’s frustrating when things suddenly stop working, especially after sharing files across platforms. But try to look at it from the technical side first, it usually saves time and headaches. And of course, if you want help reviewing the code, feel free to share. We're here to help.
yes. this has been an issue with sharing with telegram for years and years -- albeit it does not happen as often as it did in the past. This is why i changed to using google drive instead. Even for sharing with directly, the files can be corrupted on the other end by windows or linux, not on purpose. I think that the upload/download connection with google is just more stable. Google does same things as telegram; scanning for viruses and even encrypting, but at user end is more stable when decrypting/unencrypting the shared files.
I confirm, we also have this issue with Telegram from time to time (not often).
The file size is ok, but the file is filled with 0.
Errors like ArrayCopy, files that seem empty, or changes in how the code behaves are usually caused by common programming situations such as data type mismatches, environmental changes, or small syntax mistakes.
in this cse, function accepted string instead of uchar array previously but now it doesn't now. May be bcoz of mql updates. not sure.
Before thinking about hacking tools or external attacks, it’s always a good idea to go back to the code, step by step, and check what each part is doing. MQL5 doesn’t have access to the system or to other apps like Telegram, unless you’ve coded it to, and even then the access is extremely limited.
you are right, it is simplest but effective way to go step-by-step via documentations. but as i said all of these miss-matches for type occurs for files from telegram.
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hi guys,
I think I have an issue with some of my codes specifically when i upload them on telegram and then re-downloading them after a while like 2 3 days,
on telegram and windows that file's size is 44kb but when i open in metatrader editor there is nothing inside.
how this is possible?!