EA Fails Validation

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Hello everyone,

My MT5 EA works very well when I execute it via the Strategy Tester, but it fails the validation when I try to add it to the Marketplace. I would appreciate any suggestions, ideas, thoughts.

 
You need to check that the total volume + the volume of the position you are willing to open is less than the volume limit on the symbol you are trading.
 

Articles

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.

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