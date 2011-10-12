tool not expert or indicator
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello ,, please i want a tool not indicator or expert
which i can use it as follow
choose the begining point ,, and the end point and it draws a line between (61.8 of price and 61.8 of time and the end point )
automatic like in chart
is it possible to do that using mql5?
how can i do it please