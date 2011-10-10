is it possible to make a tool using mql5?

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hello  ,, please i want a tool not indicator or expert

which i can use it as follow

choose the begining point ,, and the end point and it draws a line between (61.8 of price and 61.8 of time and the end point )

automatic like in chart

forex 

 

is it possible to do that using mql5?

how can i do it please 

 
Ask here it@cyberfx.org
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