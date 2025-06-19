Issue with Disabled Signal Despite Working Login and Account
Kidus Abebaw Molla: Hello, I am experiencing an issue where my signal is disabled despite my login working correctly, and my account is fully operational on MT4. Everything else seems to be functioning properly, so I’m unsure why the signal is not working. Please assist.
Sometimes the issue is resolved simply by re-entering the investor password. Other times, it gets fixed on its own without doing anything.
It’s as if the server temporarily disconnects due to maintenance, which causes the disconnection.
Kidus Abebaw Molla:You've prpbably changed the account password recently or typed it incorrectly. Also account login and broker server name should match your trading account.
Hello, I am experiencing an issue where my signal is disabled despite my login working correctly, and my account is fully operational on MT4. Everything else seems to be functioning properly, so I’m unsure why the signal is not working. Please assist.
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Hello, I am experiencing an issue where my signal is disabled despite my login working correctly, and my account is fully operational on MT4. Everything else seems to be functioning properly, so I’m unsure why the signal is not working. Please assist.