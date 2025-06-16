Cannot Join Public Projects

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Hi Folks

I'm having trouble joining public projects, I am trying to join the MQL5Book project for code examples since I am still learning the language. I previously joined but decided to leave and rejoin when one of the scripts wasn't compiling, I also wanted a fresh start since I had made many changes to my local version while print debugging. I however cannot rejoin or join any public projects now. The Join Icon is just greyed out. Is anyone else facing the same issue? Please help.

 
Make sure you have MQL5 Algo Forge activated. Right-click anywhere in the MetaEditor navigator, if there is a button like "Activate Algo Forge" in the context menu, click it.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Make sure you have MQL5 Algo Forge activated. Right-click anywhere in the MetaEditor navigator, if there is a button like "Activate Algo Forge" in the context menu, click it.
Hi thanks, I have activated Algo Forge or at least I think it is activated (I logged into mql5 community in the Editor) the activate Algo Forge button is only available on the git panel but it is greyed out. 
 
Milton Hogo #:
Hi thanks, I have activated Algo Forge or at least I think it is activated (I logged into mql5 community in the Editor) the activate Algo Forge button is only available on the git panel but it is greyed out. 

Yes, I, like you, can't do anything from the "Public Projects" tab. I don't know why I didn't check this before.

 
Milton Hogo #:
Hi thanks, I have activated Algo Forge or at least I think it is activated (I logged into mql5 community in the Editor) the activate Algo Forge button is only available on the git panel but it is greyed out. 

Fork the repo and restart MetaEditor. See more details in the video

 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Fork the repo

Here is a link to the official repository (you must be logged in to forge.mql5.io to fork): https://forge.mql5.io/rosh/MQL5Book

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Here is a link to the official repository (you must be logged in to forge.mql5.io to fork): https://forge.mql5.io/rosh/MQL5Book

Thank you very much.
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