Cannot Join Public Projects
Make sure you have MQL5 Algo Forge activated. Right-click anywhere in the MetaEditor navigator, if there is a button like "Activate Algo Forge" in the context menu, click it.
Vladislav Boyko #:Hi thanks, I have activated Algo Forge or at least I think it is activated (I logged into mql5 community in the Editor) the activate Algo Forge button is only available on the git panel but it is greyed out.
Make sure you have MQL5 Algo Forge activated. Right-click anywhere in the MetaEditor navigator, if there is a button like "Activate Algo Forge" in the context menu, click it.
Make sure you have MQL5 Algo Forge activated. Right-click anywhere in the MetaEditor navigator, if there is a button like "Activate Algo Forge" in the context menu, click it.
Milton Hogo #:
Hi thanks, I have activated Algo Forge or at least I think it is activated (I logged into mql5 community in the Editor) the activate Algo Forge button is only available on the git panel but it is greyed out.
Hi thanks, I have activated Algo Forge or at least I think it is activated (I logged into mql5 community in the Editor) the activate Algo Forge button is only available on the git panel but it is greyed out.
Yes, I, like you, can't do anything from the "Public Projects" tab. I don't know why I didn't check this before.
Vladislav Boyko #:
Fork the repo
Fork the repo
Here is a link to the official repository (you must be logged in to forge.mql5.io to fork): https://forge.mql5.io/rosh/MQL5Book
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Hi Folks
I'm having trouble joining public projects, I am trying to join the MQL5Book project for code examples since I am still learning the language. I previously joined but decided to leave and rejoin when one of the scripts wasn't compiling, I also wanted a fresh start since I had made many changes to my local version while print debugging. I however cannot rejoin or join any public projects now. The Join Icon is just greyed out. Is anyone else facing the same issue? Please help.