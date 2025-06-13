Position arrangement changes !!
Hi , i have 2 open buy position with 0.3 lot and 0.7 lot on a same symbol
But when i look carefully into terminl (mt5 personal computer) i understood positions arrangement changing all the time !!
What is the reason ? Please help , Thanks
- MT5 >>> Arrange 21 charts in 7 columns and 3 rows
- Opening two positions
- Creating a Script to only show charts with open positions
Reza Babagoli:
Hi , i have 2 open buy position with 0.3 lot and 0.7 lot on a same symbol
Hi , i have 2 open buy position with 0.3 lot and 0.7 lot on a same symbol
But when i look carefully into terminl (mt5 personal computer) i understood positions arrangement changing all the time !!
What is the reason ? Please help , Thanks
If you don't post a screenshot we can't understand what you mean.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Look at the arrangement in one pic the 0.4 is first , in another pic the 0.6 is first
If you don't post a screenshot we can't understand what you mean.
Files:
IMG_0772.jpeg 397 kb
IMG_0771.jpeg 354 kb
Eleni Anna Branou #:No , i do not click any column , you can try yourself , the arrangement change 2 or 3 times and after that it remains fixed , so my concern is in coding , for example in a for loop , if the arrangement changes , the codes will be crashed , am i true ?
You are clicking the labels of the columns in the trade tab and your trades are organized in different order, but they are still the same trades.
Eleni Anna Branou #:It seems you do not read my comment , just tell something for yourself , first of all the colmun is on symbol (both are on the gold and i open both of them at the same time )and i do not click anything , second i said it changes 3 times and after that it remains fixed , opposite what you said , if it was on profit sort it must changes all the time not fixing after a while
You've selected to be categorized by some parameter that changes all the time, like profit.
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