Position arrangement changes !!

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Hi , i have 2 open buy position with 0.3 lot and 0.7 lot on a same symbol 
But when i look carefully into terminl (mt5 personal computer) i understood positions arrangement changing all the time  !!
 

What is the reason ? Please help , Thanks
 
Reza Babagoli:
Hi , i have 2 open buy position with 0.3 lot and 0.7 lot on a same symbol 
But when i look carefully into terminl (mt5 personal computer) i understood positions arrangement changing all the time  !!
 

What is the reason ? Please help , Thanks

If you don't post a screenshot we can't understand what you mean.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you don't post a screenshot we can't understand what you mean.

Look at the arrangement in one pic the 0.4 is first , in another pic the 0.6 is first
Files:
IMG_0772.jpeg  397 kb
IMG_0771.jpeg  354 kb
 
Reza Babagoli #:
Look at the arrangement in one pic the 0.4 is first , in another pic the 0.6 is first

You are clicking the labels of the columns in the trade tab and your trades are organized in different order, but they are still the same trades.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You are clicking the labels of the columns in the trade tab and your trades are organized in different order, but they are still the same trades.

No , i do not click any column , you can try yourself , the arrangement change 2 or 3 times and after that it remains fixed , so my concern is in coding , for example in a  for loop , if the arrangement changes , the codes  will be crashed , am i true ?
 
Reza Babagoli #No , i do not click any column 

You must have.

Your images shows those are the same two trades same
 
William Roeder #:

You must have.

Your images shows those are the same two trades
I know they are the same , my problem is about positions sequence , it changes rapidly 2 or 3 times without any clicking
 
Reza Babagoli #:
I know they are the same , my problem is about positions sequence , it changes rapidly 2 or 3 times without any clicking

You've selected to be categorized by some parameter that changes all the time, like profit.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You've selected to be categorized by some parameter that changes all the time, like profit.

It seems you do not read my comment , just tell something for yourself , first of all the colmun is on symbol  (both are on the gold and i open both of them at the same time )and i do not click anything , second i said it changes 3 times and after that it remains fixed , opposite what you said , if it was on profit sort it must changes all the time not fixing after a while 
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