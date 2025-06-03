Help me unlock I want to buy products from the store

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Help me unlock I want to buy products from the store Yesterday, my credit card app was not unlocked. causing payment failure

 

Help me unlock I want to buy products from the store Yesterday, my credit card app was not unlocked. causing payment failure

 
月無痕 楓Help me unlock I want to buy products from the store Yesterday, my credit card app was not unlocked. causing payment failure

You need to follow the instructions in the warning message and contact support (Service Desk). Click the link provided in the warning, or visit the following page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
米格爾·安赫爾 維科·阿爾巴 #

您需要按照警告消息中的說明作，並聯繫支持人員 （Service Desk）。按一下警告中提供的連結，或存取以下頁面：

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

 I have contacted customer service, but it seems they have not responded to me yet.
 
月無痕 楓 # I have contacted customer service, but it seems they have not responded to me yet.
Sometimes support can take a little while to respond, but they usually get back to you as soon as they can.
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