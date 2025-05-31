Indicators: Change the colour of candles and wick
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Change the colour of candles and wick:
Draw the wicks (thin lines): Draw a vertical line from the lowest price to the highest price of each candle (this is called a "wick")
Author: Oscar Andres Mantilla Torres