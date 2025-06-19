Indicators: 2 Moving Averages

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2 Moving Averages:

2 Moving Averages is a custom MQL4 indicator that uses two moving averages (fast and slow) to identify potential trend changes and generate buy or sell signals based on crossover points. It enhances signal reliability by optionally integrating support and resistance levels, helping traders confirm entry and exit zones. This tool is suitable for trend-following strategies and works across multiple time frames.

2 Moving Averages

Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal

 
impressed, best of luck.
 
Facts Once Again #:
impressed, best of luck.
Thank you.
[Deleted]  
do you have in mt5 this indicator? Thanks!
 
btccrypto001 #:
do you have in mt5 this indicator? Thanks!
Not yet. In next future i will inform you.
 

thank you  for uploading it for  free  


many thanks  sir 


Romano   


using  it  currently    excellent   3 trades   today   [ 1st 3] all positive   and all in profits  

if you have any tips please  time frames  etc   please reach out to me   i am using it in m15  m30    

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