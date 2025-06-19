Indicators: 2 Moving Averages
impressed, best of luck.
do you have in mt5 this indicator? Thanks!
thank you for uploading it for free
many thanks sir
Romano
using it currently excellent 3 trades today [ 1st 3] all positive and all in profits
if you have any tips please time frames etc please reach out to me i am using it in m15 m30
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2 Moving Averages:
2 Moving Averages is a custom MQL4 indicator that uses two moving averages (fast and slow) to identify potential trend changes and generate buy or sell signals based on crossover points. It enhances signal reliability by optionally integrating support and resistance levels, helping traders confirm entry and exit zones. This tool is suitable for trend-following strategies and works across multiple time frames.
Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal