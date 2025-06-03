Empty message
Theres an empty message in my inbox , what is that ?
Lorentzos Roussos: Theres an empty message in my inbox , what is that ?
It's possible the sender deleted it right after sending it. That's usually what happens in these cases.
Ryan L Johnson #:The "system" can not delete the private messages (because it is on 100% private). No any anti-spam bot is "dealing" with private messages.
The user can delete it for himself, or the PM message may be empty in case the user was writing it in the moment of the website updated (it is same with empty posts on the forum: the users were posting them in moment of updates).
Most likely, there was a technical glitch and the messages did not load.
Let's listen to the author, let him show his empty messages.
Let's listen to the author, let him show his empty messages.
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