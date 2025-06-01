Test report

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How do I find out where the error is, everything is ok when compiling?

 
same to me 
 
Zbynek LiskaHow do I find out where the error is, everything is ok when compiling?

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Validation state: Validation completed with errors, but no error shown

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2025.06.01 17:38

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - Other - 11 January 2017 - Traders' Blogs

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This is an internal error of the automatic validation infrastructure. It's not related to your product. You can do nothing. Just wait a bit for MetaQuotes to fix the problem. If you think you waited enough and the problem is still there, write to the service desk, and wait more ;-).


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