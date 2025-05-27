This site can’t be reached

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I have to use vpn for the mql5 site for a few days now. What is the problem?

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Thierry Olivier:

I have to use vpn for the mql5 site for a few days now. What is the problem?


Restart your modem/router.

 
Thierry Olivier:
What is the problem?

Theoretically speaking - it may be any problem.

I had same problem (with error 403, which is very similar with your issue) and I fixed it by myself: I had to re-installed Microsoft Edge WebView2 on my computer with Windows 11 for example.

But it is may be the any known reason, and you should find it by yourself, because no one can help you in practical way: you only know everything about your computer, your location and your internet provider.

You can read this blog post for details:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 

I think it is problem from mql5 server. I must login from VPS Singapore

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