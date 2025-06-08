I need some help with this EA not always updating on every tick
Anybody?
I have uploaded the latest iteration of my code with a few changes.
I have added a short vertical line to the highest volume in the cluster, red or green.
Any help is welcome. Thanks!
Files:
ClusterFootprintEA.mq4 77 kb
Robin Jones #:
Anybody?
I have uploaded the latest iteration of my code with a few changes.
I have added a short vertical line to the highest volume in the cluster, red or green.
Any help is welcome. Thanks!
Best practice is to put all of your custom functions below your OnTick() function. Assuming that MT4 and your pc can handle all of those objects, that's all that I see.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I cant get the clusters in this EA to update on every tick, sometimes they do.
The clusters display sell or buy ticks at each level 3 pips apart (tick volume/10 for space constraints and readability)
If the volume in the cluster is below 11, when divided by 10 it is always 1 (eg. 9/10 = 1)
(low numbers are white to higher numbers are darker reds or greens)
Under the candle is the delta in red or green
Under the Delta is the total Volume.
I also need the total Volume to equal the total cluster volume.
Any assistance would be welcome. Thanks in advance.
see attached EA.