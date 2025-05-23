how can a personal job have 2 applicants ?
Lorentzos Roussos: does mq allow split projects now ?
If the customer creates the job and assigns it to one developer, but then cancels that assignment and reopens it or resubmits it to another, there may be a moment of overlap where both appear (although normally one of them would have ‘rejected’ or ‘cancelled’ status).
Lorentzos Roussos:
does mq allow split projects now ?
this situation occurs when the customer creates a public order (not personal) -- developers subscribe to this order -- then the customer makes the order personal
i see thanks
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does mq allow split projects now ?