how can a personal job have 2 applicants ?

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does mq allow split projects now ?


 
Lorentzos Roussosdoes mq allow split projects now ?

If the customer creates the job and assigns it to one developer, but then cancels that assignment and reopens it or resubmits it to another, there may be a moment of overlap where both appear (although normally one of them would have ‘rejected’ or ‘cancelled’ status).

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

does mq allow split projects now ?


this situation occurs when the customer creates a public order (not personal) -- developers subscribe to this order -- then the customer makes the order personal

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky #this situation occurs when the customer creates a public order (not personal) -- developers subscribe to this order -- then the customer makes the order personal

It's another possibility...correct. 😉

 
i see thanks
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