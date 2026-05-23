Send fill in the background
found it
add this at the end of OnInit()
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,true);
found it
add this at the end of OnInit()
Good find, but just to clarify; CHART_FOREGROUND is for chart objects, not indicator buffers.
If you're working with DRAW_FILLING and want the fill to stay behind the candles, the correct approach is:
#property indicator_zorder -1
That applies only to buffer-based indicators, not to graphical objects like OBJ_RECTANGLE , etc.
Both options are useful, just for different cases.
Good find, but just to clarify; CHART_FOREGROUND is for chart objects, not indicator buffers.
If you're working with DRAW_FILLING and want the fill to stay behind the candles, the correct approach is:
That applies only to buffer-based indicators, not to graphical objects like OBJ_RECTANGLE , etc.
Both options are useful, just for different cases.
thanks
so the foreground way will affect other indicators and objects too so to speak ?
edit :
there is no zorder property
thanks
so the foreground way will affect other indicators and objects too so to speak ?
edit :
there is no zorder property
You're right to try CHART_FOREGROUND, but just to clarify, that affects chart objects, not indicator buffers.
And my apologies; I mistakenly mentioned #property indicator_zorder, which doesn’t exist in MQL5. That property is from TradingView, and I mixed things up.
In MQL5, there's currently no way to control the Z-order of buffer-based drawings like DRAW_FILLING. They are always rendered on top of the chart, with no built-in option to push them behind the candles.
If you need to draw behind, you'd have to use chart objects like OBJ_RECTANGLE and apply:
ObjectSetInteger(0, "name", OBJPROP_BACK, true);
Hope that clears things up! 😉
You're right to try CHART_FOREGROUND, but just to clarify, that affects chart objects, not indicator buffers.
And my apologies; I mistakenly mentioned #property indicator_zorder, which doesn’t exist in MQL5. That property is from TradingView, and I mixed things up.
In MQL5, there's currently no way to control the Z-order of buffer-based drawings like DRAW_FILLING. They are always rendered on top of the chart, with no built-in option to push them behind the candles.
If you need to draw behind, you'd have to use chart objects like OBJ_RECTANGLE and apply:
Hope that clears things up! 😉
ok thanks
Universal solution:This solution works in almost any scenarios. Two ways to do it.
1. Using Chart Settings:
Right-click on the chart and then select Chart on foreground.
2. In mql5 using the ChartSetInteger Function:
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,0,true);Let me know if this solution worked for you . Feel free to message me if any question or just say Hi to be friends here. Thanks
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Is there an indicator or plot property to send the fill in the background ?
thanks