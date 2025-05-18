Indicators: EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker

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EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker:

EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker is an indicator designed to monitor and record the maximum drawdown of your trading account in real time. It is not just an alerter of current drawdown; it is especially useful for visually comparing your current drawdown with the maximum historical drawdown you expect or have previously recorded.

EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker

Author: Enrique Enguix

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