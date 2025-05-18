Indicators: EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker:
EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker is an indicator designed to monitor and record the maximum drawdown of your trading account in real time. It is not just an alerter of current drawdown; it is especially useful for visually comparing your current drawdown with the maximum historical drawdown you expect or have previously recorded.
Author: Enrique Enguix