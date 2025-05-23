Margin Calculation - please help - page 2
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If it is a joke, then it is a bad joke.
Do you want another joke?
Yeahh, here is:
Same account as before - MT5 build 4885. MetaQuotes Demo Account Netting. Leverage is 1:500. Deposit currency is EUR.
If I buy 10 lots of PLNJPY the required margin is LOWER (not higher) as expected according to the specification.
Margin is only 2.35. But according to this table ...
.. I expect 3*0.24 + 2*0.48 + 5*0.72 = 5.26 EUR
Should I laugh?
Margin tables are not always correctly applied on public demo accounts.
The margin calculation may depend on internal exchange rates that are either outdated or misconfigured—especially for less liquid pairs like PLNJPY.
It’s also possible that the margin base is calculated in another currency (such as USD or JPY) and then incorrectly converted into EUR.
These demo accounts are primarily designed for testing the terminal and validating specific technical aspects, not for accurately modeling real trading conditions.
While this may seem obvious, it’s worth repeating to avoid misinterpretation or unfair criticism. After all, we’re talking about a demo account that doesn’t even belong to a broker, but rather serves as a development and testing environment provided by MetaQuotes.
Margin tables are not always correctly applied on public demo accounts.
The margin calculation may depend on internal exchange rates that are either outdated or misconfigured—especially for less liquid pairs like PLNJPY.
It’s also possible that the margin base is calculated in another currency (such as USD or JPY) and then incorrectly converted into EUR.
These demo accounts are primarily designed for testing the terminal and validating specific technical aspects, not for accurately modeling real trading conditions.
While this may seem obvious, it’s worth repeating to avoid misinterpretation or unfair criticism. After all, we’re talking about a demo account that doesn’t even belong to a broker, but rather serves as a development and testing environment provided by MetaQuotes.
Thanks for this clarification. As long as the real accounts with the brokers behave correctly and as expected, everything is fine.
Have a good time
For real accounts, it is always recommended to use the terminal provided by your broker. The version distributed by MetaQuotes is a beta version under constant development and may contain bugs, sometimes critical ones.
If you’re looking for stability, always use your broker's (retail) version.
For real accounts, it is always recommended to use the terminal provided by your broker. The version distributed by MetaQuotes is a beta version under constant development and may contain bugs, sometimes critical ones.
If you’re looking for stability, always use your broker's (retail) version.