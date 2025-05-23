Margin Calculation - please help - page 2

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Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #:
If it is a joke, then it is a bad joke.
I'm not amused.🙃
For serious and reliable testing of your EAs in development I think it is better to use a (Demo) account with the broker where you intend to do real trading later on. Do not use the Metaquotes Demo Server.
I am using to test my code. There are such strange things, if it resists, it's solide 😉
 
Alain Verleyen #I am using to test my code. There are such strange things, if it resists, it's solide 😉
Touché! That’s exactly what I’ve been using it for all along. 😅
 

Do you want another joke?

Yeahh, here is:

Same account as before - MT5 build 4885. MetaQuotes Demo Account Netting. Leverage is 1:500. Deposit currency is EUR. 

If I buy 10 lots of PLNJPY the required margin is LOWER (not higher) as expected according to the specification.

Margin is only 2.35. But according to this table ...

.. I expect 3*0.24 + 2*0.48 + 5*0.72  = 5.26 EUR


Should I laugh?

 
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #:

Margin tables are not always correctly applied on public demo accounts.

The margin calculation may depend on internal exchange rates that are either outdated or misconfigured—especially for less liquid pairs like PLNJPY.

It’s also possible that the margin base is calculated in another currency (such as USD or JPY) and then incorrectly converted into EUR.

These demo accounts are primarily designed for testing the terminal and validating specific technical aspects, not for accurately modeling real trading conditions.

While this may seem obvious, it’s worth repeating to avoid misinterpretation or unfair criticism. After all, we’re talking about a demo account that doesn’t even belong to a broker, but rather serves as a development and testing environment provided by MetaQuotes.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Margin tables are not always correctly applied on public demo accounts.

The margin calculation may depend on internal exchange rates that are either outdated or misconfigured—especially for less liquid pairs like PLNJPY.

It’s also possible that the margin base is calculated in another currency (such as USD or JPY) and then incorrectly converted into EUR.

These demo accounts are primarily designed for testing the terminal and validating specific technical aspects, not for accurately modeling real trading conditions.

While this may seem obvious, it’s worth repeating to avoid misinterpretation or unfair criticism. After all, we’re talking about a demo account that doesn’t even belong to a broker, but rather serves as a development and testing environment provided by MetaQuotes.

Thanks for this clarification. As long as the real accounts with the brokers behave correctly and as expected, everything is fine.

Have a good time

 
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #:

For real accounts, it is always recommended to use the terminal provided by your broker. The version distributed by MetaQuotes is a beta version under constant development and may contain bugs, sometimes critical ones.

If you’re looking for stability, always use your broker's (retail) version.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

For real accounts, it is always recommended to use the terminal provided by your broker. The version distributed by MetaQuotes is a beta version under constant development and may contain bugs, sometimes critical ones.

If you’re looking for stability, always use your broker's (retail) version.

Thank you very much for this information. 
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