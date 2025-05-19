slow down visual mode in MT5

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Hello,

In MT4 there is an adjustable bar for the speed when wanting to visual an EA, when/so to verify the inputs and outcomes.

In MT5 I cannot find a similar tool and it only gives one speed.

Can anybody expand on this?


thanks for any help, G

 
GTman:

Hello,

In MT4 there is an adjustable bar for the speed when wanting to visual an EA, when/so to verify the inputs and outcomes.

In MT5 I cannot find a similar tool and it only gives one speed.

Can anybody expand on this?


thanks for any help, G

it has a adjustable bar don't worry 


 
Casey Courtney #:

it has a adjustable bar don't worry 


thank you

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