slow down visual mode in MT5
GTman:
Hello,
In MT4 there is an adjustable bar for the speed when wanting to visual an EA, when/so to verify the inputs and outcomes.
In MT5 I cannot find a similar tool and it only gives one speed.
Can anybody expand on this?
thanks for any help, G
it has a adjustable bar don't worry
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Hello,
In MT4 there is an adjustable bar for the speed when wanting to visual an EA, when/so to verify the inputs and outcomes.
In MT5 I cannot find a similar tool and it only gives one speed.
Can anybody expand on this?
thanks for any help, G