Indicators: ADX Indicator (MQL5)
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ADX Indicator (MQL5):
The ADX (Average Directional Index) Smoothed indicator enhances the standard ADX by applying dual exponential smoothing filters to reduce noise and provide clearer trend signals. It plots three lines: smoothed +DI (blue), -DI (red), and the main ADX line (green). This refined version helps traders identify trend strength and potential direction changes with reduced false signals. The indicator excels at confirming established trends and warning of weakening momentum before actual price reversals occur, making it valuable for both trend following strategies and determining optimal entry/exit points.
Author: Satnam Singh