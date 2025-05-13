Option not working new order
if it does not work so - ask your broker for support.
MetaTrader5 is connected to the trading account and is updated to the latest version.
MetaTrader5 is connected to the trading account and is updated to the latest version.
No one knows about it (connected or not) ... you know only ...
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I can say about my Metatrader 5.
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1. My MT5 is connected to the trading account - and it is the proffs of it:
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2. And it is the build of my MT5 (I think - it is the last official build ... at least - the broker did not yet proposed it to update):
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3. And this is my Windows (MT5 is telling me about my Wondows OS) - so it is important that my Windows is 64-bit (because MT5 does not work on 32-bit Windows):
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4. And I have New Order button to be active -
MetaTrader5 is connected to the trading account and is updated to the latest version.
So, I can prove that it works for me (look at the previous post for all the technical data as the proofs about it).
But you are just talking (and can not prove anything) ...
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You can check my post #3 and compare with your situation/settings/etc, and if everything is same so you can ask your broker for support.
- 2025.05.13
- aliii
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