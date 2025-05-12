Migration problem
akirarover:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I already tried it but nothing happens. Problem still occurs.
akirarover #: I already tried it but nothing happens. Problem still occurs.
Just to rule it out, connect to that trading account linked to the VPS from the terminal to check that it has a connection, that the password is correct, and so on.Edit: Just to get back on topic.
Via the link I provided, make sure to start the VPS from the web. Once the server is in ‘Started’ status, try the migration again. This should fix the problem.
I see that you have a message from the Service Desk, check that you do not have a 'financial operations are limited' issue.
Try to right click in the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize ... to see if it works.
If it doesn't contact the Service Desk to ask them moving your MQL5 VPS to a new server.
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Help guys,
I cannot find the migration button. No journal log also. What to do?