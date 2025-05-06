Question about market rules against prohibited terms in product title. - page 2
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It's possible that the more recent issue isn't that the product claims to use AI, but rather that the title includes a specific third party AI such as 'OpenAI'. It could be a concern over trademark or maybe it's problematic to imply that the product is affiliated with OpenAI or some other service.
I have no idea about this (most recent) issue sorry ...
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But the products were removed from the Market several/many months ago just because of the following ("machine translation" to the English):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
There is no place to turn with advisors' problems
Rashid Umarov , 2023.07.25 08:28
A person posted 4 junk products under the word GPT and did not build a connection?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
There is no place to turn with advisors' problems
Rashid Umarov , 2023.07.25 10:35
Programs are not removed from the Market just like that. I already gave you a tip, we fight hype and garbage products.
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But if the admins removed some products and the seller does not agree with that (thr seller: "can you please explain what GPT is and where exactly I used it?")
so the admins ask this seller to write to the service desk (to technically explain about the "connection" between his product and GPT for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
There is no place to turn with advisors' problems
Rashid Umarov , 2023.07.25 09:27...
Write to Service Desk with links to products, they will sort it out.
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It is all the information I found on the forum (it is related to the discussion which was many months ago on the forum).
Rule 6 under Part IV seems like it's about overriding the built in Mql5 licensing system with your own private licensing server. I doubt this applies to all WebRequests, since News Filter is a very common feature for EA's and these use WebRequests. I think the potential issue is not that WebRequests are used, but that the WebRequests are being sent to OpenAI or DeepSeek. I previously assumed it was okay and acceptable, but the recent product name changes I mentioned earlier made me nervous about it and I don't know if its a violation to have a product that's using or mentioning OpenAI/DeepSeek and to what extent is allowed.
It looks like WebRequest is indeed allowed. Below is a screenshot from the description of a random market product (they ask to allow WebRequest to their site):
At first glance, creating a market product that communicates with chatgpt (or a similar service) looks technically feasible. But this is not certain.😁 I have never sold anything on the market and have never used the API of AI services.
I wonder if the same will ever happen with product logos😁
If the product actually communicates with AI, then those logos seem fair.