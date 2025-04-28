Discussing the article: "MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning"
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Check out the new article: MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning.
The ADX Oscillator and CCI oscillator are trend following and momentum indicators that can be paired when developing an Expert Advisor. We look at how this can be systemized by using all the 3 main training modes of Machine Learning. Wizard Assembled Expert Advisors allow us to evaluate the patterns presented by these two indicators, and we start by looking at how Supervised-Learning can be applied with these Patterns.
We continue our look at how indicator pairings that track different aspects of the markets can be paired with machine learning to build a trading system. For these next articles, we are looking at the pairing of the Average Directional Index (ADX) oscillator with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). The ADX is a predominantly a trend confirmation indicator, while the CCI is a momentum indicator. We touched on these two properties when we were looking at the patterns for individual indicators in past articles like this one. To recap, though, trend confirmation measures how strong a given price trend is; with a strength pointing to suitability for entry. Momentum indicators on the other hand measure the rate of price change. The more rapidly price is changing in a given direction, the less likely one is to suffer adverse excursions.
Author: Stephen Njuki