migration to virtual hosting failed profile version are not allowed on mt5
im getting this error. abny one know how tp fix it
Faath Pondu:
im getting this error. abny one know how tp fix it
im getting this error. abny one know how tp fix it
Just do as the message says, recompile your indicator mq5 source code file with the latest version of MetaEditor, replace the old ex5 file with the newly compiled ex5 file into your Indicators folder and migrate to your MQL5 VPS again.If you don't have the mq5 source code file, contact the author/seller to provide you with a newly compiled ex5 file for your indicator.
my indicator i can add to vps but ea cannot add . when adding ea to vps im getting this message. i have tried almost all method
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